City of Clarksville aids in Tornado Recovery Efforts

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville and distinct City leaders are working alongside various organizations and independently to assist those affected by the recent tornadoes and powerful storms that swept across six states the night of December 10th.

Immediately following the storms, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts announced on the City’s Facebook page that Clarksville “stands ready to help” our neighbors in need, along with a pleading message to the community to pray for the families in grievance and the leadership of their communities as they assess all inflicted damages.

CDE Lightband dispatched four contract crews (26 people) to Kentucky on Saturday and one crew (5 people) to Dickson County on Monday to assist with power restoration. Crews will remain in Kentucky until power is restored, and the crew dispatched to Dickson County will return Friday evening.

On Saturday, Officers Joshua LaJoie and Justin Vojta from the Clarksville Police Department jumped into action by volunteering with the YAIPack Outreach, a local nonprofit organization serving the homeless and others in need, to load supplies hauled by the organization to the impacted areas in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, three crews (17 people) from the Clarksville Street Department were dispatched, along with six tandem trucks, two single-axle trucks, one backhoe, two knuckle boom trucks, and one low-boy to assist in the cleaning and clearing efforts in Dickson County. The crews will continue to help the county until Thursday.

That same day, the Clarksville Fire Rescue also partook in the tornado recovery efforts by assisting firefighters in Pembroke, Kentucky, with debris clean-up. The all-volunteer force consisting of approximately 17 personnel was equipped with chainsaws, all-terrain vehicles, and a utility bed pickup truck.

City-led efforts you can help.

City Clerk Lisa Canfield, partnered City Hall with the local American Red Cross to support the tornado victims and assist in the nationwide blood shortage. City employees are encouraged to participate by donating blood or monetary support. All blood donations are by appointment only. No walk-ins or people under the age of 16 are permitted on site. The community is also highly encouraged to participate in the partnership.

To make your blood appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767). You can also enable the Blood Donor Skills on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

To make monetary donations, visit RedCross.org, or call 1.800.HELP NOW (1.800.435.7669). You can also donate $10.00 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief by texting REDCROSS to 90999. Charges will appear on your wireless bill or be deducted from your prepaid balance.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is collecting non-perishable foods, clothing, and monetary donations for two of its members whose families were displaced and severely injured by the storms in Dawson and Sacramento, Kentucky.

“I am asking for help in providing for these families with the basic necessities to assist in their recovery,” Clarksville Parks and Recreations Department Director Jennifer Letourneau said. “Anything you can do would be greatly appreciated.”

The department has six drop off locations throughout the City:

Burt-Cobb Recreation Center: 1011 Franklin Street

Crow Recreation Center: 211 Richview Road

Kleeman Recreation Center: 166 Cunningham Lane

Parks and Recreation Main Office: 102 Public Square

Mason Rudolph Golf Course: 1514 Golf Club Lane

Swan Lake Golf Course: 581 Dunbar Cave Road

Other City departments collecting donation items include the Purchasing Department at City Hall and the Clarksville Gas & Water Department at 2215 Madison Street.

City Councilmembers Ambar Marquis (Ward 5) and Ashlee Evans (Ward 11) are also participating in the recovery efforts.

Marquis organized with Rural King in Clarksville to be a drop-off site for non-perishable foods and clothing, starting today through Friday. Marquis will take the donations to Dickson County on Saturday.

Evans is collecting and transporting donated goods to the community in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. She is asking for home goods, medical supplies, pet food and supplies, blankets, and any non-perishables.