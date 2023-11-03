NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Detects Salts, Organics on Jupiter’s Ganymede, Shedding Light on the Moon’s Origin

Pasadena, CA – NASA’s Juno mission has observed mineral salts and organic compounds on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede. Data for this discovery was collected by the Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer aboard the spacecraft during a close flyby of the icy moon.

The findings, which could help scientists better understand the origin of Ganymede and the composition of its deep ocean, were published on October 30th in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Larger than the planet Mercury, Ganymede is the biggest of Jupiter’s moons and has long been of great interest to scientists due to the vast internal ocean of water hidden beneath its icy crust.

Previous spectroscopic observations by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft and Hubble Space Telescope, as well as the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, hinted at the presence of salts and organics, but the spatial resolution of those observations was too low to make a determination.

On June 7th, 2021, Juno flew over Ganymede at a minimum altitude of 650 miles (1,046 kilometers). Shortly after the time of closest approach, the JIRAM instrument acquired infrared images and infrared spectra (essentially the chemical fingerprints of materials, based on how they reflect light) of the moon’s surface.

Built by the Italian Space Agency, Agenzia Spaziale Italiana, JIRAM was designed to capture the infrared light (invisible to the naked eye) that emerges from deep inside Jupiter, probing the weather layer down to 30 to 45 miles (50 to 70 kilometers) below the gas giant’s cloud tops.

But the instrument has also been used to offer insights into the terrain of moons Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto (known collectively as the Galilean moons for their discoverer, Galileo).