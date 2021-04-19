Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Military Families

Washington, D.C. – The United States Armed Forces are made up of not only brave men and women in uniform, but also the families at home who support them during their service. For spouses frequently moving across state lines, keeping up with state-level professional licensing regulations can be a near-impossible task.

That’s why I introduced the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act, which is an essential piece of bipartisan legislation to remove bureaucratic red tape and support our nation’s heroes.

Calling Out Joe Biden’s Abortion On Demand Policies

I led more than 100 of my colleagues in calling out Biden’s dangerous abortion on demand policies. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, we criticized the move to expand abortion and remove funding from women and children suffering from abuse.

Read more about my pro-life efforts here.

Holding Major League Baseball Accountable

A corporation that happily does business with communist regimes in Cuba and China but also caves to “woke” activists who want to punish states with voter ID laws does not deserve special immunities in antitrust law. This week, I introduced legislation to subject Major League Baseball to existing antitrust law.

Demanding An End To Chinese Slave Labor

The U.S. should not support companies that profit off of slave labor. This is precisely why I cosponsored the Keep China Out of Solar Energy Act to prohibit federal funds from being used to buy solar panels made in communist China. Click here to read more about slave labor in Xinjiang.

Honoring Tennessee Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds

I led the Tennessee delegation in introducing legislation to posthumously award a Congressional Gold Medal to east Tennessee native Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds, who put his life on the line to protect Jewish-American soldiers during World War II. Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds is a true American hero. His resiliency, courage, and leadership saved over 200 Jewish lives.

Marsha’s Roundup

Generations of Americans have protected Taiwan as part of our promise to stand up for democracy, free markets, and human rights. Now, China is flaunting its flagrant abuse of human rights and disregarding international boundaries to test the Biden administration’s mettle.

President Biden must not void our promise to appease the new axis of evil.

Biden’s infrastructure plan is a boondoggle. It needlessly funds liberal wish list projects instead of the practical needs of rural Tennesseans. Forced unionization, tax hikes, and a host of extraneous liberal wish list items are not infrastructure.

The Joe Biden administration is once again making a false promise of unity. Rather than using political leverage to force expensive, unrealistic projects on hard working taxpayers, they should listen to Tennesseans who need tangible improvements to rural roads and bridges.

President Joe Biden wants the meaning of infrastructure to “evolve.” Americans know better. This is yet another attempt for liberal activist politicians to check items off their wish list.

Tennesseans fought and won a battle over a state income tax, but now some states led by radicals are trying to mooch off the federal government (and responsible states like ours) to support unsustainable spending policies.

Vanita Gupta, Biden’s pick for DOJ’s no. 3 official, has continually flip-flopped on important issues affecting American communities. Even the Washington Post’s fact checking team gave her an “upside down Pinocchio” after trying to untangle her confused and dangerous approach to drug crime, police funding, and qualified immunity. How can we trust her to lead the Justice Department? What will she change her mind on next?

Electoral power belongs to American citizens, not in the hands of politicians and bureaucrats. Fortunately, Hans von Spakovsky knows more about how bills like S. 1 could upend that system than just about anyone. This week on Unmuted with Marsha, Hans and I sat down to discuss this issue.

If you liked the chaos of the pandemic election, you’re going to love the left’s new effort to complicate voting in America. Rather than addressing Americans’ genuine concerns about never-ending vote counts, electioneering, and voter fraud, S. 1 would upend the traditional voting system and turn every Election Day into election month, opening the door to uncertainty, taxpayer-funded campaigns, and speech restrictions.

Americans need a leader to stand up for their First Amendment rights and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. Kristen Clarke is exactly what the Civil Rights Division does not need. I am extremely concerned about her ability to be impartial and fairly enforce the law.

The NCAA’s woke activism is an affront to female athletes across the nation–especially at home in the Volunteer State. Listen in to my chat about the importance of allowing women to excel in sports.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CST at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

