Marsha Blackburn Report: Demanding U.S. Department Of Education Protect Children’s Privacy

Washington, D.C. – Mark Zuckerberg knew that the use of Facebook’s platforms increases young girls’ risk of suicide, helps human trafficking thrive, and empowers cartels to glorify the violence they inflict on innocent people. Still, he refused to prioritize the well-being of users above profit.

Next week, Facebook will have to answer these very serious allegations before the Consumer Protection Subcommittee. I appreciate Senator Blumenthal’s bipartisan approach on this matter and look forward to ensuring a safer online environment.

Demanding The Department of Education Protect Children’s Privacy

Our children’s privacy is a top priority. Following reports hackers stole children’s personal data from schools to publish on the dark web, I sent a letter urging the Department of Education to address these security breaches.

If the U.S. Department of Education fails to act, they will directly put children at risk for more invasive cyberattacks. Read more about my work to protect students here.

Urging EU To Designate Hezbollah As Terrorist Organization

Hezbollah is a brutal terrorist organization notorious for operating throughout the Middle East. The European Union cannot enable terrorists by allowing them to participate in diplomacy. This week, I introduced a resolution with Senator Rosen to urge each nation in the EU to follow Slovenia‘s lead and designate Hezbollah as the terrorists they have proven themselves to be.

News You Can Use



Expanding Broadband Access For Tennesseans

Broadband access is critical for Tennessee communities. That’s why I introduced amendments to the infrastructure legislation over the summer that would expand access for our state and across the nation. Click here to find out more.

Encouraging American Innovation In Financial Technologies

America is a nation of innovation! This week, I wrote a letter with Senator Cynthia Lummis to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) urging the Office of Innovation to promote American leadership and prominence in financial technology. Read more about the letter here.

Meeting With Local Leaders

The Volunteer State is home to incredible leaders paving the way! Thank you to Mayor Mike Creasy for hosting a meeting at the Decatur County Courthouse and highlighting the important issues facing the community.

Supporting The Entertainment Industry

In Music City — and across the Volunteer State — we know the value that service and support companies bring to live entertainment. The MUSIC Act builds on our existing work to support the recovering arts community and ensures that blue-collar workers in the live events industry can thrive.

Discussing Critical Issues

Thank you to the Jackson Rotary Club for their warm welcome! We had a great discussion about bringing the concerns of Jackson to Capitol Hill. I look forward to seeing the great work these members continue to do.

Celebrating Excellence In Tennessee Schools

Tennessee students are achieving! This week, the Department of Education recognized six schools across the Volunteer State as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. Our schools are demonstrating that all students can excel!

Marsha’s Roundup

We are heartbroken for the families who have been impacted by the situation in Collierville.

Facebook has become a breeding ground for human traffickers, cartels, and toxicity among younger users. Facebook leadership knew about the problems but chose to put profit above protecting users.

Washington radicals want to hold our government hostage so they can force their agenda into the budget.

Tennesseans have had enough of Washington’s radical spending.

President Joe Biden’s border crisis is a humanitarian, public health, and national security crisis. We need to secure the border now.

Flood Assistance

Individuals in Humphreys County are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Programs:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

Homeowners and renters in Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties have until October 25, 2021 to apply for FEMA for federal disaster assistance and to the U.S. Small Business Administration for low-interest disaster loans.

After FEMA’s disaster declaration, the IRS announced some affected taxpayers are eligible for tax relief. Click here for more information.



