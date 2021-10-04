Marsha Blackburn Report: Addressing Joe Biden Administration’s Disaster In Afghanistan

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden‘s erratic decision-making caused an entirely avoidable disaster in Afghanistan. The freest nation in the world cannot stay silent while the Taliban inflicts their authoritarian rule.

This week, I introduced legislation to challenge the Taliban’s reign of terror, and I questioned top military leaders to get to the bottom of the administration’s botched withdrawal.

Questioning Facebook’s Active Role in Endangering Our Children Online



For years, Facebook has played an active role in endangering our children online. I’ve launched a probe to determine the full scope of their influence. This week, I questioned Facebook’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, about Facebook’s internal research showing a link between app use and teen depression.

Demanding The Joe Biden Administration Secure Southern Border



Under the watch of the Joe Biden administration, illegal immigration is out of control. Along with Senator Lindsey Graham, I sent a letter to President Biden urging him to tell the massive migrant caravan approaching our southern border, “You must turn around.” Read more about the letter here.

Advancing Women’s Global Development and Prosperity

Women across the world deserve to engage meaningfully in the economy. The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) program strived for that goal, providing greater security, opportunity, and equality for women in developing nations, but President Joe Biden is on a partisan mission to eradicate W-GDP.

This week, I introduced legislation with my Senate colleagues to do the work the current administration refuses to do — put the wellbeing of women above partisan politics.

Expanding Care Options For Our Veterans



Ensuring the best care for our veterans is the least we can do to honor their service. Veterans with service-connected disabilities need expanded options for care apart from traditional nursing homes. That’s why I joined the bipartisan Long Term Care Veterans Choice Act to require the VA to provide more veterans with personalized care.

Supporting Local Innovation



Tennessee is leading the way for innovation. Ford and SK Innovations’ investment in West Tennessee will develop the next generation of American electric vehicles and battery production. Altogether, the 5.6 billion dollars in investment will directly create 5,800 jobs in addition to countless opportunities in supporting industries.

Through this historic project, our state will gain access to training and workforce development for years to come. Ford and SK Innovations’ growth will transform the landscape of West Tennessee and encourage further investment in the Volunteer State.

Marsha’s Roundup

Lawmakers in Washington need to rein in their out-of-control spending habits and instead address the problems hardworking Tennesseans face each day.

The American people cannot afford the policies of radical politicians.

It is unconscionable that the Biden administration left American citizens and allies stranded in Afghanistan.

Tennesseans are rightfully angry at Biden and his administration for their operation in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden broke his word to the American people and our Afghan allies when he left them behind in the hands of the Taliban.

The Biden administration cannot provide an accurate answer as to how many Americans and allies they left behind.

It is time for the Biden administration to answer to the American people. Tennesseans are furious that the White House botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Mark Zuckerberg’s guiding principle for Facebook is profit.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr joined this week’s episode of Unmuted with Marsha to discuss closing the digital divide and the importance of exposing Big Tech.

Facebook willingly puts teen users at risk to make a profit.

The influx of illegal immigration at the southern border will not stop until Joe Biden takes action. Build the wall.

Flood Assistance

Individuals in Humphreys County are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Programs:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application phone number at 1.800.621.3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

Homeowners and renters in Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, and Humphreys County have until October 25th, 2021 to apply for FEMA for federal disaster assistance and to the U.S. Small Business Administration for low-interest disaster loans.

After FEMA’s disaster declaration, the IRS announced some affected taxpayers are eligible for tax relief. Click here for more information.



