APSU Athletes continue success in classroom during Coronavirus pandemic
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes continued their recent string of success in the classroom, the department announcing its 297 athletes combined to post a 3.292 grade-point average during the Spring 2020 semester.
It is the sixth consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the eighth time in department history. In addition, each of the 15 varsity teams recorded a 3.0 GPA for the second consecutive semester.
“I must commend all of our student-athletes for their accomplishments in the classroom,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.
“Each of them overcame the challenges resulting from COVID-19, the resulting end of spring athletics activities and a rapid move to online learning. The way they handled themselves demonstrates every facet of the ‘Total Gov’ concept we discuss every day. I could not be prouder of them, our staff and particularly our student-athlete support staff,” Harrison stated.
The department saw 232 of its 297 student-athletes receive academic recognition during the fall semester. A complete listing of the Spring 2020 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release.
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.
APSU Academic Highlights from the Spring Semester
Spring 2020 APSU Athletics Academic Honor Roll
All APSU student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the fall. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0+ GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.
The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 13th, 2020.
BASEBALL (3.303 GPA)
MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.542)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.497)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.872)
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.347)
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.519)
FOOTBALL (3.101)
MEN’S GOLF (3.743)
WOMEN’S GOLF (3.819)
WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.646)
SOFTBALL (3.487)
MEN’S TENNIS (3.956)
WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.770)
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.251)
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.774)
CHEER
DANCE TEAM (3.446)
