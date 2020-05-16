APSU Athletes continue success in classroom during Coronavirus pandemic

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes continued their recent string of success in the classroom, the department announcing its 297 athletes combined to post a 3.292 grade-point average during the Spring 2020 semester.

It is the sixth consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the eighth time in department history. In addition, each of the 15 varsity teams recorded a 3.0 GPA for the second consecutive semester.

“I must commend all of our student-athletes for their accomplishments in the classroom,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

Austin Peay State University student athletes earn a 3.292 grade-point average during the Spring 2020 semester. (APSU Sports Information)

“Each of them overcame the challenges resulting from COVID-19, the resulting end of spring athletics activities and a rapid move to online learning. The way they handled themselves demonstrates every facet of the ‘Total Gov’ concept we discuss every day. I could not be prouder of them, our staff and particularly our student-athlete support staff,” Harrison stated.

The department saw 232 of its 297 student-athletes receive academic recognition during the fall semester. A complete listing of the Spring 2020 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.

APSU Academic Highlights from the Spring Semester

  • The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis teams each saw 100 percent of their student-athletes earn academic recognition (either AD’s Honor Roll or Dean’s List).
  • The Governors men tennis teams posted the department’s highest team GPA (3.956). Meanwhile, the beach volleyball program had the highest women’s GPA (3.872).
  • Current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): men’s cross country (3), women’s cross country (4), women’s soccer (14), volleyball (14), men’s basketball (2), women’s basketball (4), baseball (8), football (2), men’s golf (8), women’s golf (14), track & field (4), softball (10), men’s tennis (14), women’s tennis (14), beach volleyball (5).

Spring 2020 APSU Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All APSU student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the fall. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0+ GPA). Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 13th, 2020.

 


 

BASEBALL (3.303 GPA)
Gino Avros
Reid Brown
Austin Carder
Tyler Cotto
Jake Curtis
Ty DeLancey
Andrew Flaherty
TJ Foreman
Harley Gollert
Alex Hay
Bobby Head
Tyler Hubbard
Hayden Josephson
Matt Joslin
Peyton Jula
Ryan Kouba
Sebastian Martinez
John McDonald
Drew McIllwain
Noah Miller
Kyle Nunn
Max Remy
Griffin Rivers
Garrett Spain
Malcolm Tipler
Tucker Weaver

MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.542)
Eli Abaev
Jordyn Adams
Codey Bates
Antwuan Butler
Sita Conteh
Sam DeVault
Reginald Gee
Evan Hinson
Devon McCain
Carlos Paez
Matheus Silveira
Terry Taylor
Alec Woodard

 


 

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.497)
Tahanee Bennell
D’Shara Booker
Brandi Ferby
Brianah Ferby
Arielle Gonzalez-Varner
Kelen Kenol
Shay-Lee Kirby
Maggie Knowles
Myah LeFlore
Ella Sawyer

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.872)
Marlayna Bullington
Claire Darland +
Eliza Dees
Erin Eisenhart +
Karli Graham +
Aysha Hood +
Nina Korfhage +
Kelsey Mead +
Brooke Moore +
Jenna Panning +
Tegan Seyring +
Haley Turner +
Caroline Waite +

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.347)
Andrew Abel
Daniel Davis
Ryan Martin
Stone Norris
Thomas Porter
Joseph Redman
Elliot Reed
Nash Young

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.519)
Alura Endres +
Larin Harr +
Molly Howard +
Sara Martin +
Maddie Morstad +
Destiny Nicholas +
Mikaela Smith+

 


 

FOOTBALL (3.101)
Josh Alexander
Kyle Anderton
Cameron Bailey
Justyn Baker
JP Batarseh
Garrett Bell
Devyn Bender
Lucas Betten
Elijah Brown
Juantarius Bryant
Gavin Campbell
Nicholas Carozza
Armond Carter Jr.
Jacob Caughell
JaVaughn Craig
Darion DeBrossard
Ashton Dodd
Caleb Florence
Lorenzo Frazier
Matthew Gayle
Kadeem Goulbourne
Baniko Harley
Drew Harris
Lennon Harris III
Mason Harwell
Robert Holmes
Chris Hopkins
Kordell Jackson
Spencer Katoanga
Brandon Lopes
Terrell Lucas
Jequaries Martin
Jack McDonald
Caden McKinnis
Cameron Miller
Blake Mitchell
Jaylen Moore
Isaiah Norman
Jeremiah Oatsvall
Jay Parker
Collier Pecht
Koby Perry
Corey Petersen
Cole Phillips
Mikhail Prater
Trey Pruitt
Elijah Rawlins
Bryce Robinson
Rodney Saulsberry Jr.
Aquantis Saunders
Hunter Scholato
Nic Screnock
Hunter Schmeisser
Jack Sensing
Elijah Shepard
Josephus Smith
Gorel Soumare
Kwame Sutton
Ahmaad Tanner
Trent Taylor
Jakeim Thompson
Pat Walker
John Wesley Whiteside
Lelan Wilhoite
Michael Williams
DeAngelo Wilson
Jariel Wilson
Ken Wilson
Jau’Von Young

MEN’S GOLF (3.743)
Michael Busse
Tate Dickerson
Jay Fox
Micah Knisley
Chase Korte
Austin Lancaster
Morgan Robinson
Jordan Rodriguez
Alex Vegh
Garrett Whitfield

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.819)
Riley Cooper
Shelby Darnell
Taylor Dedmen
Payton Elkins
Zacori Hill
Andrea Presilla
Meghann Stamps

 


 

WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.646)
Rachel Bradberry
Goodwin Brown
Jisela Dall
Meghan Dees
Chloé Dion
Morgan Drawdy
Ellory Ferris
Abigail Gemza
Ellie Hawcroft
Maeve Kelly
Katie Kenward
Kaylee Kraft
Claire Larose
Tara Mannix
Lexi Maslowski
Delanie McKeon
Anna McPhie
Mary Parker Powell
Peyton Powell
Karley Roberts
Gybson Roth
Renee Semaan
Ashley Whittaker

SOFTBALL (3.487)
Maddie Boykin
Drew Dudley
Kelsey Gross
Alex Grubbs
Emily Harkleroad
Shelby Harpe
Brett Jackson
Katie Keen
Ali King
Morgan McMahon
Lauren Meitzler
Emily Moore
Lexi Osowski
Brooke Pfefferle
Bailey Shorter
Katelyn Smith
Riley Suits
Kendyl Weinzapfel

MEN’S TENNIS (3.956)
Oliver Andersson
Anton Damberg
Christian Edison
Julius Gold
Jacob Lorino
Thiago Nogueira

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.770)
Ana Albertson
Sarah Heckel
Jana Leder
Danielle Morris
Honoka Nakanishi
Martina Paladini-Jennings
Fabienne Schmidt
Aleks Topalovic

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.251)
Savannah Amato
Diamond Battle
Morgan Bradley
Shyanna Chapman
Alura Endres +
Larin Harr +
Denia Hill-Tate
Molly Howard +
Azia Jackson
Allana Johnson
Sara Martin +
Camaryn McClelland
Maddie Morstad +
Destiny Nicholas +
Maya Perry-Grimes
Kenisha Phillips
Sabrina Richman
Karlijn Schouten
Brianna Shaw
Mikaela Smith +
Jackie Verseman
Lennex Walker
Kyra Wilder

 

 

 

 

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.774)
Claire Darland +
Erin Eisenhart +
Ginny Gerig
Karli Graham +
Aysha Hood +
Nina Korfhage +
Kelsey Mead +
Brooke Moore +
Jenna Panning +
Tegan Seyring +
Chloe Stitt
Haley Turner +
Caroline Waite +

CHEER
Sierra Adams
Autumn Ashley
Shane Banks
Justin Harrah
Allie Johnson
Courtney Johnson
Olivia Lawson
Kylie Simerly
Roy Spieckerman
Connor Sternloff
Mark Wilson

DANCE TEAM (3.446)
Jann Almendras
Isabelle Bagby
Kimberly Cunningham
Telease Haddock
Kaleigh Katruska
Josie Leathers
Taylor Lynn
Christina Reddick
Destanie Smith
Giulia Terry
Destani Vaughan-Locklear
Kyrstin Young


