Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Tennessee Recovery Efforts

Washington, D.C. – The Volunteer State is no stranger to extreme flooding and tornados, but last month’s severe weather was historic in its devastation of roads, homes, and businesses.

In response, I led the Tennessee delegation in a letter to the White House supporting Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration to address the deadly storms that occurred between March 25th and April 3rd, 2021.

I urged President Joe Biden to approve Governor Lee’s declaration and swiftly provide Tennessee with the federal resources necessary to rebuild.

Call Out Joe Biden’s Boondoggles

President Joe Biden’s wasteful infrastructure bill pushes Green New Deal policies while treating hard-working Americans like ATMs. Fortunately, we can invest in our nation’s infrastructure without taking more money out of the taxpayer’s pocket.

Read more about my tax-free infrastructure plan here.

Improving Internet Access

Demand for spectrum internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, and government agencies need to work together to provide Americans with the access they need.

I introduced the Improving Spectrum Coordination Act with Senators Wicker (R-Miss.) and Thune (R-S.D.) to help foster a more collaborative relationship between the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by requiring both agencies to update policies and work together to better address 21st-century spectrum challenges.

Condemning Communist China

The NBA thinks it can justify its relationship with the communist regime in China by claiming their shady deals together are a “net plus.” But, there is nothing positive about supporting genocide. Click here to hear more about the NBA’s apathy towards China’s human rights abuses.

Marsha’s Roundup

Women should be able to live their lives as they see fit, but Joe Biden wants to force women into the left’s idealized vision of the family where working moms depend solely on the government for everything from income to child care to food.

Tennesseans are proud to back our men and women in uniform!

The “woke” curriculum championed by liberal activists pushes revisionist history and state-sponsored racism into public schools. America’s parents won’t stand by as Joe Biden allows his deputies to use Critical Race Theory to rewrite our nation’s history.

The NBA would rather profit from airing games next to forced prisoner confessions than hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for genocide.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

