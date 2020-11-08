|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Marsha Blackburn Report: Continuing to Hold China Accountable
Washington, D.C. – Last week, I authored a letter directed to the College Board expressing concern over their partnership with the Confucius Institute. The Confucius Institute is a Chinese Communist Party project used to promote Chinese government propaganda in schools around the world.
This week, the College Board replied that they are severing ties with the Confucius Institute at the end of the year. They also stated that no foreign entity has had any influence on their curricular materials or assessments.
National Day Of Remembrance
October 30th: National Day Of Remembrance For U.S. Nuclear Weapons Program Workers
We especially recognize the significant work done by program workers in Tennessee, including at the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management and at Y-12 National Security Complex. Thank you for your contributions to our national security!
Continuing To Hold China Accountable
The United States’ $600 million sale of armed drones to Taiwan will improve the island’s defense capabilities and aid in deterrence against Chinese military action. China has threatened retaliatory efforts, but the U.S. and our allies and partners will not be intimidated by the Chinese Communist Party.
Marsha’s Roundup
The Katie Beckett waiver has been approved in Tennessee. This program is expected to provide financial assistance for about 3,000 Tennessee children!
Last week, the Tennessee Army National Guard responded quickly to rescue an injured hiker in North Carolina. Search and Rescue is a vital domestic mission for the Guard, both to keep Tennesseans safe and to maintain Guard member readiness.
The XVIII Airborne Corps named Fort Campbell’s own Major Evan Adams their first Dragon Innovation Challenge winner. He designed an innovative mobile app the Army could use to better manage training ranges.
Coronavirus Resources
Stay In Touch
As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.
Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:
Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn
My Best,
SectionsPolitics
TopicsChina, Chinese Communist Party, Confucius Institute, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Drones, Evan Adams, Fort Campbell, Hiker, Marsha Blackburn, North Carolina, nuclear weapons, Propaganda, Taiwan, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee National Guard, U.S. Army, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed