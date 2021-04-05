Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Easter Sunday

Washington, D.C. – During Holy Week, we rejoice in the Lord’s immeasurable love and sacrifice for us. While I celebrate this time with my grandkids, I wish you and your family a happy and blessed Easter. He is risen!

Praying For Tennessee

My prayers are with the families of the victims of this week’s devastating flash flooding. Tennesseans, please stay cautious of flooded roads as creeks and rivers continue to rise. Thank you to all of our brave emergency responders for their work! You can find recovery resources for those impacted by the flooding here.

Empowering Tennessee Manufacturing

Business is booming here in Tennessee, thanks to our state’s low taxes and regulations! It was great to see so many manufacturing jobs in action at the new Stanley Black & Decker facility in Jackson. Stanley Black & Decker is proud to be made in the USA!

Supporting American Businesses

Keeping supply chains in the US for food is critical to maintaining the United States’ global dominance in trade. Tyson Foods is proud to support this mission by opening a plant in Humboldt, Tennessee. I toured the facility that will support American jobs. The future looks bright for the Volunteer State!

Safeguarding Our Nation

Our nation’s freedom is defended by the brave men and women of our military. In Tennessee, I met with Major General Joseph McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division, as well as other Montgomery County leaders. Thank you for your service and commitment to Tennesseans!

Meeting With Perry County Leadership

It was great to meet with Perry County leadership to discuss top issues affecting our state, including local industry and broadband connectivity. Keep up the good work Perry County!

Speaking Out Against Biden’s “Infrastructure” Plan

Not even six percent of President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion “infrastructure” bill will be used to build roads and bridges. Biden’s plan includes the largest tax hike in nearly three decades, but of course, coastal elites will have their taxes slashed. Roads need repair, and commuters are begging for highways to be expanded.

Our country needs a bipartisan and targeted approach to improving infrastructure. President Joe Biden ran on a platform of unity but since taking office has shown his true colors as an unrestrained spender.

Calling Out The NCAA’s Double Standards

The University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers have won eight national championships, but still, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) failed to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 Coronavirus screenings, training equipment, and facilities as their male counterparts during this month’s basketball tournaments. In a bipartisan letter to the NCAA, I led my colleagues in calling out the unequal treatment of female athletes.

Questioning DHS-ICE’s $86.9 Million Hotel Contracts

To address the overcrowded facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Joe Biden Administration signed a $86.9 million contract to house illegal immigrant families in hotel rooms. As the current contract stands, the cost to taxpayers for housing 1,200 migrant family members for six months is about $71,000 per person.

DHS and ICE must ensure that the contract will efficiently house illegal immigrants without resulting in waste or abuse of taxpayer dollars or, worse, harming vulnerable migrant children.

Keeping China Out Of American Solar Energy

As President Joe Biden’s radical Green New Deal causes demand for solar energy to increase, we will not allow Beijing to profit from abusing the human rights of the Uyghur minority. Under no circumstances should the United States Government purchase solar panels made with forced labor in Xinjiang.

I joined my colleagues to introduce the Keep China Out of Solar Energy Act to ensure that American taxpayers don’t fund Communist China’s abuse.

Marsh’s Roundup

Biden’s border policies have overwhelmed resources and handed control of our southern border over to cartels. When our border isn’t secure, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

My Best,

Marsha

Sections

Topics