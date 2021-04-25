Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting The Sanctity Of Life

Washington, D.C. – For far too long, organizations like Planned Parenthood have targeted vulnerable women and pressured them to make life and death medical decisions without informed consent.

This week, I introduced The Woman’s Right to Know Act which protects the health and safety of women and children by establishing long-overdue standards for the predatory abortion industry. Read more about my action to protect the sanctity of life here.

Securing Our Towns

When our border isn’t secure, every town becomes a border town, and every state a border state. That’s why I introduced legislation to report attempts by illegal aliens to purchase firearms. Illegal aliens have no right to be in this country, let alone purchase a firearm here, so of course, law enforcement should be notified when one attempts to obtain a gun.

Supporting Tennessee Recovery

Nashville was rocked to its core when an explosive device detonated in the heart of downtown on Christmas morning. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded in force to secure the community, and the actions of the brave MNPD officers saved countless innocent lives.

However, this placed a considerable financial strain on MNPD. I applaud the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision to award $1.3 million to meet the law enforcement needs of the MNPD.

Preventing Another Disastrous Iran Deal

The Obama-Biden administration bent over backwards to appease Iran and even sent a jumbo-jet filled with $400 million in pallets of cash to the murderous regime. It’s time for Biden to wake up and realize that the U.S. cannot negotiate an honest agreement with this fanatical, anti-American regime.

No amount of negotiating or “indirect discussions” can change that. My legislation will prevent Biden from circumventing the U.S. Senate to salvage the failed Iran Nuclear Deal or forge a new, just as disastrous one.

Marsha’s Roundup

Washington politicians want to pack the Supreme Court so they can radically change the country. I won’t stand by and let this happen. I spoke out on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to condemn their unhinged agenda.

Colin Kahl is the wrong choice to be Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. He has been consistently wrong about almost every foreign policy issue in recent memory. He was wrong about Russia, wrong about Iran, and wrong about Israel. He also has zero meaningful experience dealing with Communist China.

Radicals in Washington, D.C. can’t resist the urge to throw money at social media causes and label it “infrastructure.” On the Senate floor, I urged my colleagues to work together on the real infrastructure problems facing American communities.

“One person, one vote” should be preserved. Legal votes should count. Illegal votes should not count. Unfortunately, President Biden’s false claim about Georgia’s voter laws had real-world economic consequences. Biden lied and Atlanta’s shot at hosting the All-Star Game died.

On Capitol Hill this week, I questioned assertions about Georgia’s new voting law, and I highlighted concerns about early voting policies. Click below to hear more about election integrity.

Big Tech operates under two sets of standards: one for doing business in America, another for appeasing Communist China. Apple’s privacy-by-design for Americans cannot coexist with turning a blind eye towards Beijing’s behaviors.

I joined the Network of Enlightened Women (NeW) to answer questions from Belmont students and discuss how women can be effective leaders on campus and in their communities.

