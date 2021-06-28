Marsha Blackburn Report: Demanding Answers From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Calling Out Vice President Kamala Harris



Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with cleaning up his border crisis over 90 days ago, and she has failed to do her job. This administration has lied about closing the border and all but handed over the keys to our nation to drug smugglers and human traffickers.

Since President Biden halted the construction of the border wall, illegal aliens have flooded into our country. It’s time we take back control of the border. Read more about my work to confront the border crisis here.

Standing Up For Student-Athletes

The NCAA needs to follow the lead of states like Tennessee and allow student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). As a member of the bipartisan working group on NIL, I’m actively pushing to ensure student-athletes can reap the rewards of their hard work.

Whether through organizing a local sports camp or an endorsement deal with a retailer, student-athletes have the right to earn compensation from their NIL.

Demanding Answers From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Intentional or not, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statements shielded the Chinese Communist Party by downplaying the possibility that the novel coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab. Fauci, along with the mainstream media, refused to take the lab leak theory seriously, and until recently, went to great lengths to portray it as ‘nutty.’

Big tech companies like Facebook went so far as to censor discussion about the origins of COVID-19 Coronavirus. No amount of revisionism will change these facts. This week I demanded Fauci come clean with the American people.

Marsha’s Roundup

Joe Biden’s radical Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives nominee David Chipman wants to ban hunting rifles for Tennesseans.

This week’s Supreme Court decision makes it abundantly clear that we need to pass comprehensive national NIL policies for student-athletes. I concur with Justice Kavanaugh: “The NCAA is not above the law.”

This is the way it’s supposed to work: one person, one vote, and every legal ballot gets counted!

Big Tech’s double standard on privacy puts your personal information at risk.

Washington politicians will continue to thwart progress by prioritizing their radical agenda over the needs of the American people.

My Best,



Marsha

